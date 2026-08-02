Go Pro
→ Your withdrawal order could cost you in taxes (From SmartAsset) (Ad)tc pixel

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Badger Meter logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill increased its Badger Meter stake by 315.2% in the first quarter, adding 65,650 shares to own 86,478 shares valued at approximately $13.2 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 89.01% of the company.
  • Badger Meter’s latest quarterly earnings slightly beat expectations at $1.02 per share versus $1.01 expected, but revenue fell 6.6% year over year to $220.3 million and earnings declined from $1.17 per share.
  • The stock recently traded around $134.12, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and an average $164 price target. Investors also face uncertainty from a newly filed securities class action alleging violations of U.S. securities laws.
  • Interested in Badger Meter? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 315.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Badger Meter worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Key Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.9%

BMI stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,572.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 1,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $261,979.25. This represents a 63.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Badger Meter Right Now?

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
One signature away. Expected within months.
One signature away. Expected within months.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines