Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 315.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 65,650 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Badger Meter worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.9%

BMI stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Badger Meter news, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,572.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 1,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $261,979.25. This represents a 63.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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