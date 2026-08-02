Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,995 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.45% of Gibraltar Industries worth $17,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,019 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 112.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,692 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway bought 19,735 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.44 per share, for a total transaction of $738,878.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 250,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,371,980.80. The trade was a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Bolanowski purchased 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 17,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,570.07. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The company had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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