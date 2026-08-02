Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 421,040 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.24% of Apogee Enterprises worth $16,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $826.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Apogee Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.700-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Apogee Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Apogee Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of value-added architectural products and services. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and installation of high-performance glass, framing systems, curtain walls, skylights and other building envelope solutions. Its operations span three primary platforms—Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass and Architectural Services—enabling Apogee to deliver complete, integrated façade systems for new construction, renovation and retrofit projects.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Apogee traces its roots to the mid-20th century and today serves commercial, institutional and residential markets across North America and Europe.

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