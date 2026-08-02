Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,257 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,720 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,257 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Agilysys worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agilysys by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,118 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,373 shares of the software maker's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 24.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,450 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 107.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.97 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.99%.Agilysys's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

Agilysys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilysys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agilysys reported record first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.49 exceeding the $0.40 analyst consensus and revenue of $87.68 million topping the $85.97 million estimate. Revenue increased 14.3% year over year, while the company also offered a stronger subscription outlook. Why Agilysys Is Up After Record Q1 Results

Agilysys reported record first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.49 exceeding the $0.40 analyst consensus and revenue of $87.68 million topping the $85.97 million estimate. Revenue increased 14.3% year over year, while the company also offered a stronger subscription outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Piper Sandler and Needham & Company indicated expectations for further appreciation in Agilysys shares, supporting the longer-term bullish case. Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation Needham Expects Agilysys Stock to Rise

Analysts at Piper Sandler and Needham & Company indicated expectations for further appreciation in Agilysys shares, supporting the longer-term bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities projects continued earnings growth, estimating fiscal 2027 EPS of $1.73 and fiscal 2028 EPS of $2.18, compared with the current-year consensus of $1.77. It also forecasts quarterly EPS of $0.42 for the first quarter of fiscal 2028 and $0.48 to $0.71 across later fiscal 2028 quarters.

Northland Securities projects continued earnings growth, estimating fiscal 2027 EPS of $1.73 and fiscal 2028 EPS of $2.18, compared with the current-year consensus of $1.77. It also forecasts quarterly EPS of $0.42 for the first quarter of fiscal 2028 and $0.48 to $0.71 across later fiscal 2028 quarters. Negative Sentiment: Northland reduced its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast to $1.73 from $1.86, cut fiscal 2028 EPS to $2.18 from $2.30, and lowered estimates for the second and third quarters of fiscal 2027 to $0.37 and $0.46, respectively. Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2027 estimate fell to $0.58 from $0.68. These revisions suggest analysts see somewhat slower near-term earnings momentum despite the recent earnings beat. Agilysys analyst estimates

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

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