Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 11,461 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,657 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $222,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,526. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean G. Renfroe sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total value of $82,017.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,575.80. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $205.44 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.82 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.Texas Roadhouse's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Roadhouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Roadhouse wasn't on the list.

While Texas Roadhouse currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here