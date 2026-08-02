Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 12,044 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,044 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Guardant Health worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.38. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Key Guardant Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $1,269,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,017.34. This trade represents a 47.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 210,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $23,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,886,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,307,924.56. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,565 shares of company stock valued at $90,556,597. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Further Reading

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