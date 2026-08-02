Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 21,526 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,917 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 21,526 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Installed Building Products worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,729 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,208,000 after buying an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,174 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,737 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,957 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Evercore set a $226.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $331.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $284.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $247.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IBP opened at $222.83 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day moving average is $263.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.11 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $668.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.22 per share, with a total value of $97,954.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,870,670.96. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller purchased 2,400 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.82 per share, for a total transaction of $498,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,572.58. The trade was a 7.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,042,807 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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