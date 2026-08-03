Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Analog Devices by 175.0% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 102,054 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $5,172,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $10,926,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $367.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 93,858 shares of company stock worth $38,083,630 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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