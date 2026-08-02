Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 28,978 Shares of Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,077 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 28,978 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.35% of Progress Software worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the software maker's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,639 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Progress Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

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Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $253.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.74 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 8.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.210 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 10,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $405,547.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $703,019.90. This trade represents a 36.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software NASDAQ: PRGS is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company's offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress's portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

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