Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 33,701 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 33,701 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.29 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading

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