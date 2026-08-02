Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 355,883 Shares of TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,396 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 355,883 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $508,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $205,468,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $751,567,000 after buying an additional 3,549,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $141,283,000 after buying an additional 1,132,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company's stock.

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TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Trending Headlines about TechnipFMC

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted earnings were $0.91 per share versus the $0.80 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.76 billion, above the $2.68 billion estimate. EPS also increased from $0.68 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue and net income accelerated: Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. TechnipFMC plc 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

Revenue rose 9% year over year to $2.76 billion and increased 10.8% sequentially. Net income climbed to $362.7 million from $260.5 million in the prior quarter, supporting the bullish investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TechnipFMC reported a 10.62% net margin and 34.06% return on equity, reinforcing the view that the company is converting revenue growth into meaningful earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook is broadly in line with expectations: TechnipFMC issued 2026 revenue guidance of $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, compared with consensus of $10.6 billion. The available update did not provide a specific EPS guidance figure, limiting the upside from the outlook itself. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded TechnipFMC from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TechnipFMC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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