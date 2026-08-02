Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 38,383 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,019 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 38,383 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.39% of ACI Worldwide worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,816 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 97,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,332 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 48,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACIW opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. ACI Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ACIW. DA Davidson raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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