Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 453,887 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,750 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 453,887 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.18% of Amkor Technology worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amkor Technology by 305.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after buying an additional 1,186,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 985,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.3%

AMKR opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.61. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,742.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock worth $8,782,837. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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