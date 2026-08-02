Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 621,141 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,251 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 621,141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alamos Gold worth $18,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 5.78%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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