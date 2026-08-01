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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 754,820 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
DigitalBridge Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill reduced its DigitalBridge Group stake by 27.5% in the first quarter, selling 754,820 shares and retaining 1,987,284 shares worth approximately $30.6 million.
  • Institutional investors own 92.69% of DigitalBridge, with several smaller investment firms increasing or initiating positions recently.
  • DigitalBridge shares opened at $15.86, near their 12-month high of $15.92. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a target price of $16.00.
  • Interested in DigitalBridge Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,987,284 shares of the company's stock after selling 754,820 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.09% of DigitalBridge Group worth $30,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1,467.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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