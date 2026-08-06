Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,854 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,475,576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,559,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,145 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 270,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

Get KFY alerts: Sign Up

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $768.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Korn/Ferry International's payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korn/Ferry International

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Korn/Ferry International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korn/Ferry International wasn't on the list.

While Korn/Ferry International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here