Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,831 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

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Key Qnity Electronics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qnity Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qnity reported second-quarter EPS of $1.19 , surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Revenue reached $1.43 billion , supporting the positive market reaction. Qnity Electronics earnings report

Qnity reported second-quarter EPS of , surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Revenue reached , supporting the positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40–$4.60 , above the roughly $4.11 analyst consensus. This signals management expects earnings to remain stronger than previously projected. Qnity Electronics Q2 metrics comparison

The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the roughly $4.11 analyst consensus. This signals management expects earnings to remain stronger than previously projected. Positive Sentiment: Qnity also raised full-year revenue guidance to $5.6 billion–$5.7 billion , compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $5.3 billion. The higher sales outlook was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Qnity Q2 results and guidance

Qnity also raised full-year revenue guidance to , compared with the prior consensus estimate of approximately $5.3 billion. The higher sales outlook was a major catalyst for the stock’s advance. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarterly performance and updated outlook on its earnings call. Investors will likely focus on whether Qnity can sustain this growth and convert the stronger guidance into results, particularly with the stock trading at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. Qnity Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Qnity Electronics Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.18.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a semiconductor and advanced electronics materials company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol Q. The company develops materials, components and process solutions used in the manufacture of semiconductors and other electronic devices.

Its offerings support key stages of semiconductor production, including wafer fabrication, lithography, planarization and packaging. Qnity's products are designed to help electronics manufacturers improve device performance, reliability and production efficiency as demand grows for advanced computing, communications, automotive and consumer electronics applications.

Qnity was formed through the separation of DuPont's Electronics business and serves customers across global semiconductor and electronics manufacturing markets.

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