Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $17.54 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 621,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $17,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.53% of Kilroy Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,396,000 after buying an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 15.47%.Kilroy Realty's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 152.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Citigroup upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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