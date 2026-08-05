Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Trading Up 2.2%

AWK stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.57 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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