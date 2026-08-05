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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Autodesk logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased 7,141 Autodesk shares worth approximately $1.8 million, while institutional investors collectively own 90.24% of the company.
  • Autodesk insiders have recently bought stock, including a director’s $378,400 purchase and an executive vice president’s $494,175 purchase; insiders acquired 7,935 shares worth $1.67 million over the past 90 days.
  • Autodesk exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue up 18.4% year over year. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $323.40, above the reported $237.21 share price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,141 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 98.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.20 per share, with a total value of $378,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $237.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.50 and a 12 month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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