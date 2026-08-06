Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,270 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $180.90 on Thursday. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $112.12 and a one year high of $184.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.98 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Bank Of Montreal's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal's payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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