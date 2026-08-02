Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 482,713 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $18,609,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6,057.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,838,852 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 3,776,511 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 601.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,456 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $35,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,765,039 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $175,210,000 after acquiring an additional 815,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,021,403 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 633,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 112.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,486 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 532,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,876.25. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

More CNX Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting CNX Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. CNX reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, 26.3% above the consensus estimate of $0.57. Another report cited GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share versus a $0.60 estimate. Disciplined spending and a 59% cash operating margin helped offset weaker operating conditions. CNX Resources Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Production Falls Year over Year

CNX reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share, 26.3% above the consensus estimate of $0.57. Another report cited GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share versus a $0.60 estimate. Disciplined spending and a 59% cash operating margin helped offset weaker operating conditions. Positive Sentiment: 45Z tax-credit opportunity could add meaningful cash flow. CNX outlined an estimated $90 million annual run rate from the federal 45Z clean-fuel production credit and related environmental attributes, pending Treasury guidance. This could improve earnings visibility and strengthen free cash flow if the benefits are realized. CNX Outlines Annual Run Rate From 45Z and Environmental Attributes

CNX outlined an estimated $90 million annual run rate from the federal 45Z clean-fuel production credit and related environmental attributes, pending Treasury guidance. This could improve earnings visibility and strengthen free cash flow if the benefits are realized. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are weighing the earnings beat against mixed operating results. CNX generated approximately $435 million in quarterly revenue, below the roughly $475 million analyst forecast. The results call and earnings materials provide additional context on the company’s outlook, cost controls and production plans. CNX Resources Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

CNX generated approximately $435 million in quarterly revenue, below the roughly $475 million analyst forecast. The results call and earnings materials provide additional context on the company’s outlook, cost controls and production plans. Negative Sentiment: Production and revenue declined year over year. CNX’s revenue fell 35.7% from the prior-year quarter, while earnings declined from $2.43 per share a year earlier. Lower natural-gas prices and reduced output could pressure results if market conditions do not improve. CNX Resources Second-Quarter Earnings Report

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of CNX Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

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