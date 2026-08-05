Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.11% of eToro Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in eToro Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,988,552 shares of the company's stock worth $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 760,654 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eToro Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 683,008 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of eToro Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company's stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of eToro Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company's stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 110,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eToro Group by 14,120.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,243 shares of the company's stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 967,392 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eToro Group

In other news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of eToro Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $4,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 296,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,245,101.54. This trade represents a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hedva Ber sold 55,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,311,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,654. This trade represents a 72.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

eToro Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. eToro Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm's revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETOR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of eToro Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eToro Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on eToro Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETOR

eToro Group Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Free Report).

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