Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,299 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Seaways by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,024,755 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $220,436,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,815 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,791 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Seaways by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,330,000 after acquiring an additional 380,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 414,688 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company's stock.

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International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.13. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $1.03. International Seaways had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 55.39%.The firm had revenue of $325.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Seaways from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSW

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,700 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $419,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,929.18. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,457,778.30. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc NYSE: INSW is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

Further Reading

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