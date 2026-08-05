Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,303 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 880.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trinity Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Trinity Industries's payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Trinity Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Industries wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here