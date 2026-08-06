Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.8%

MTN stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $165.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.Vail Resorts's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 201.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

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