Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 94,716 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NewJersey Resources worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NewJersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.50. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $60.86.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $849.95 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 14.58%. NewJersey Resources's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NewJersey Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NJR

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In related news, Director Jane M. Kenny sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,087.80. This represents a 26.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. D'antuono sold 1,150 shares of NewJersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,159.90. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $682,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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