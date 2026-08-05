Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sei Investments Co. Acquires 103,312 Shares of WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
WaFd logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its WaFd stake by 148.9% in the first quarter, adding 103,312 shares for a total of 172,709 shares valued at approximately $5.4 million. Institutional investors collectively own 83.71% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly neutral: WaFd has one Buy rating and four Hold ratings, with an average price target of $37.00. Recent firms raised their targets, while Zacks Research downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • WaFd reported quarterly EPS of $0.81, slightly below the $0.82 consensus, but revenue of $205.52 million exceeded expectations. The bank maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, equivalent to a 2.9% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD - Free Report) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,709 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of WaFd worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WaFd by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,089 shares of the bank's stock valued at $159,514,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,557,436 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,110 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 145,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WaFd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,302 shares of the bank's stock worth $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WaFd by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 698,303 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. Zacks Research downgraded WaFd from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WaFd from $30.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on WaFd from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WaFd from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of WaFd from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WaFd

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WaFd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). WaFd had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $205.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.56 million. Research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. WaFd's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.07%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc, doing business as WaFd Bank, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Through its subsidiary, WaFd Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises, and commercial clients. Established in 1917 as Ballard Savings & Loan in Seattle, the institution expanded over decades to serve customers across the Western United States under the Washington Federal name and has operated as a public company since the early 1980s.

WaFd Bank's core offerings encompass deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in WaFd Right Now?

Before you consider WaFd, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WaFd wasn't on the list.

While WaFd currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
I bought 10,000 shares before Washington moves
I bought 10,000 shares before Washington moves
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines