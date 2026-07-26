Sei Investments Co. Acquires 110,684 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Charter Communications worth $54,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock worth $3,049,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 885,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock worth $2,190,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after buying an additional 1,617,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,468 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.46 per share, with a total value of $175,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,608.34. This trade represents a 9.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $10.66 per share versus estimates around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion came in slightly ahead of forecasts. Charter Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Charter beat second-quarter earnings expectations, reporting $10.66 per share versus estimates around $9.98, and revenue of $13.53 billion came in slightly ahead of forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Mobile line growth remained a bright spot, with the company adding more than 400,000 new mobile lines, showing that its wireless expansion is still gaining traction. MarketWatch article on internet erosion

Mobile line growth remained a bright spot, with the company adding more than 400,000 new mobile lines, showing that its wireless expansion is still gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Charter also announced debt exchange offers, which could help manage its capital structure, but the move is not a clear near-term catalyst for the stock. Charter Announces Debt Exchange Offers

Charter also announced debt exchange offers, which could help manage its capital structure, but the move is not a clear near-term catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broadband subscriber losses were steeper than expected, reinforcing concerns that Charter is losing share to fiber and fixed-wireless competitors and weakening the outlook for its core internet business. Reuters broadband customer losses article

Broadband subscriber losses were steeper than expected, reinforcing concerns that Charter is losing share to fiber and fixed-wireless competitors and weakening the outlook for its core internet business. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Charter’s shares fell sharply to fresh lows as investors worried about ongoing internet and video customer losses, declining revenue, and a worsening competitive environment. MarketWatch article on Charter stock sharply lower

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.55 and a 52-week high of $335.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.98 by $0.68. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 41.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

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