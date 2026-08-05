Sei Investments Co. Acquires 180,110 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Free Report) by 575.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,401 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 180,110 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,713.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company's stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.22. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.10 price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China's leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO's service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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