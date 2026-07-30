Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,875 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,613 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Voya Financial worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 75.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Voya Financial from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $79.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.15.

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Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $359,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $259,830. This trade represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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