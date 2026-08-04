Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,055 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,659,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Yum China by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,509,000 after buying an additional 677,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Yum China stock opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. Yum China has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Yum China's payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

Further Reading

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