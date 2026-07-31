Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,357 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,579 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Twilio worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 46.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the technology company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 139,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Twilio from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $220.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TWLO opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 298.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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