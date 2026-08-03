Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,136 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Stewart Information Services worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get STC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,363 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44,842.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $78.61.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.07 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stewart Information Services's payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,921.58. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stewart Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stewart Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Stewart Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here