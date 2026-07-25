Sei Investments Co. Acquires 444,336 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243,855 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 444,336 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.48% of Kimco Realty worth $72,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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