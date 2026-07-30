Sei Investments Co. Acquires 52,914 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,223 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Illumina worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,923,173 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $715,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,747,986 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $360,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,126 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $580,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illumina by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,529,045 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $331,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $106,462,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $38,453,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $194.82 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business's 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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