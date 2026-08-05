Sei Investments Co. Acquires 59,752 Shares of Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.53% of Azenta worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azenta by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Azenta by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AZTA opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 30.49%.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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