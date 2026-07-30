Sei Investments Co. Acquires 61,713 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Donaldson worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.83.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $92.44 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $995.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Donaldson's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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