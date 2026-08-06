Sei Investments Co. Acquires 70,896 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 107.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,894 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 70,896 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of TriNet Group worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TriNet Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 479 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 227.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. TriNet Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriNet Group

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,285.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.00% of the company's stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TriNet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TriNet Group wasn't on the list.

While TriNet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here