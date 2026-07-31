Sei Investments Co. Acquires 79,088 Shares of LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,805 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 79,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of LivaNova worth $13,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,830,000. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $547,521. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company had revenue of $362.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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