Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Knowles Corporation $KN

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,468 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 162,092 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.75% of Knowles worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,098 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,383,656.75. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $224,137.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 127,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,844.60. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 169,236 shares of company stock worth $5,728,034 over the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Knowles in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KN

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Knowles Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $42.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Knowles had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Knowles's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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