Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $90,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,664.11. The trade was a 36.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,574. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PNC opened at $250.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $176.88 and a one year high of $256.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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