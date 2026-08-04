Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,379 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,854 shares of the company's stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,219,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $110.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.83.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of MHK stock opened at $132.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

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