Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,202 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,401,801 shares of the construction company's stock worth $376,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,554,498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $148,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,558 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,394 shares of the construction company's stock worth $141,194,000 after buying an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,433 shares of the construction company's stock worth $116,176,000 after buying an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 7.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taylor Morrison Home, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taylor Morrison Home wasn't on the list.

While Taylor Morrison Home currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here