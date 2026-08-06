Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,736 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 229 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 129.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the mining company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $256.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.00.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $255.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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