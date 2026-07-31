Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 91,711 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of KLIC opened at $88.32 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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