Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY - Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,406 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 318,368 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.63% of Revvity worth $61,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,606,637 shares of the company's stock worth $832,693,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Revvity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,161,171 shares of the company's stock worth $789,595,000 after buying an additional 533,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revvity by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,917,953 shares of the company's stock worth $255,623,000 after buying an additional 305,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,844,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,202,000 after acquiring an additional 650,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,553,515 shares of the company's stock worth $223,816,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revvity from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Revvity from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.07 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Revvity's payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

Further Reading

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