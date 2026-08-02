Sei Investments Co. Buys 141,857 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,347 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 141,857 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of ExlService worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Composition Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,274 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ExlService by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,215.34. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $45.08.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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