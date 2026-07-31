Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,186 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,369 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Landstar System worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 38.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts: Sign Up

Landstar System Stock Down 4.8%

Landstar System stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $228.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Landstar System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Landstar System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Landstar System from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

More Landstar System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Landstar to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings outlook. Landstar upgraded to Buy

citing growing optimism about the company’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Landstar’s second-quarter results showed strong year-over-year improvement: revenue increased 18.2% to approximately $1.43 billion, supported by stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization. The earnings call also highlighted pricing power. Landstar Q2 earnings Landstar Q2 call

revenue increased 18.2% to approximately $1.43 billion, supported by stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization. The earnings call also highlighted pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Landstar raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.44 per share, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals continued confidence in cash generation, though the dividend yield is approximately 1%. Landstar dividend announcement

payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals continued confidence in cash generation, though the dividend yield is approximately 1%. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $204 from $198 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The target implies meaningful upside from recent levels, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction in near-term outperformance. JPMorgan Landstar price target

while maintaining a Neutral rating. The target implies meaningful upside from recent levels, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.44 was below the $1.49 consensus estimate despite the revenue beat, which may be weighing on the shares. Robert W. Baird also reduced its price target to $215 from $225, although it retained an Outperform rating. Baird Landstar price target

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,514.88. Following the sale, the director owned 18,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,171,791.84. This trade represents a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $261,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,166.74. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Landstar System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Landstar System wasn't on the list.

While Landstar System currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here