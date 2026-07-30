Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,207 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,989 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after buying an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after acquiring an additional 928,548 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,783,000 after acquiring an additional 843,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 34.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,547,000 after acquiring an additional 726,477 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here